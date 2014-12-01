National Hockey League roundup

Nov 25, 2014; Columbus, OH, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Artem Anisimov (42) skates around Winnipeg Jets defenseman Zach Bogosian (44) during the second period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Los Angeles Kings defenseman Slava Voynov pleaded not guilty Monday to a felony domestic violence charge.

Voynov entered his plea during an arraignment in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The NHL suspended Voynov with pay immediately after his arrest on Oct. 20. He was arrested after accompanying his wife to get medical treatment.

- -

The Columbus Blue Jackets placed center Artem Anisimov on injured reserve and he is expected to miss two to three months because of a torn triceps muscle.

Anisimov was injured during a game against the Nashville Predators on Saturday night.

- -

The New Jersey Devils signed forward Scott Gomez to a contract and placed forward Travis Zajac on injured reserve.

Gomez, 33, was selected by the Devils with the 27th pick of the 1998 NHL Draft and spent his first seven NHL seasons with the team.

- -

The Anaheim Ducks recalled goaltender Igor Bobkov from the Norfolk Admirals of the American Hockey League.

Bobkov, 23, was recalled from Norfolk on Nov. 4 but did not make an appearance with Anaheim prior to being reassigned the following day.

- -

The St. Louis Blues assigned defenseman Petteri Lindbohm to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League on Monday.

The Helsinki, Finland native was originally drafted by the Blues in the sixth round of the 2012 draft.