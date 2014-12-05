National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The Winnipeg Jets placed defenseman Zach Bogosian on injured reserve with a lower-body injury on Thursday and recalled defenseman Julien Brouillette from the St. John’s IceCaps of the American Hockey League.

Bogosian is expected to be sidelined four to six weeks, coach Paul Maurice told NHL.com. Bogosian has eight assists in 25 games this season.

- -

Minnesota Wild defenseman Ryan Suter missed Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens because he has the mumps, coach Mike Yeo confirmed Thursday.

A mumps outbreak has hit the Wild’s defense hard. Marco Scandella, Jonas Brodin, Keith Ballard and Christian Folin also have contracted mumps at various points of the season and missed games.

- -

With No. 1 goaltender Cam Ward out because of a lower-body injury, the Carolina Hurricanes called up Drew MacIntyre from Charlotte of the American Hockey League to serve as a backup.

It’s unknown when Ward (8-8-1) was injured. He last played Tuesday night and stopped 32 of 33 shots in the Hurricanes’ 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators.

- -

The St. Louis Blues recalled defenseman Petteri Lindbohm from Chicago of the AHL.

Lindbohm had four goals, four assists and 41 penalty minutes in 20 games for the Wolves this season.

- -

Former Ottawa Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson officially announced his retirement at the Canadian Tire Center.

The Senators signed him to a one-day contract and he’ll skate with the team in warmups Thursday night and participate in a ceremonial faceoff before a game with the New York Islanders.

The 41-year-old Alfredsson, the team captain from 1999 to 2013, left the Senators last year to sign with the Detroit Red Wings.

- -

The Florida Panthers acquired defenseman Jesse Blacker from the Anaheim Ducks in a trade for defenseman Colby Robak and future draft considerations.

Blacker, a second-round draft pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2009, played his first NHL game last week with the Ducks. In 15 games with the team’s AHL affiliate this season, the 23-year-old had five assists in 15 games.