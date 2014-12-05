National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The Pittsburgh Penguins traded defenseman Philip Samuelsson to the Arizona Coyotes on Friday in exchange for forward Rob Klinkhammer and a conditional draft pick.

Klinkhammer, 28, has three goals in 19 games this season. Last season he set career highs with 11 goals and 20 points in 72 games.

Injuries have left the Penguins thin at forward. Pascal Dupuis (blood clot), Chris Kunitz (foot) and Beau Bennett (lower body) are out, and Patric Hornqvist left Thursday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period after a hit by the Canucks’ Ryan Stanton.

In 129 games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Ottawa Senators and Coyotes, Klinkhammer has 19 goals and 36 points.

Samuelsson, 23, was a second-round pick by the Penguins in the 2009 draft. He made his NHL debut last season, with five shots on goal and a minus-1 rating in five games.

The Arizona Coyotes placed center Kyle Chipchura on waivers.

Chipchura, 28, posted a career-high 20 points in 80 games for the Coyotes last year. He has a goal and three points in 16 games this season.

The Coyotes also recalled defenseman Andrew Campbell and forward Jordan Martinook and assigned defenseman David Schlemko to the Portland Pirates of the American Hockey League.

The New York Islanders, hit hard on the blue line by injuries, lost another defenseman Friday when Travis Hamonic was placed on injured reserve.

Hamonic suffered an upper-body injury against the Ottawa Senators. The move is retroactive to Dec. 2.

In 21 games this season, Hamonic has three goals, six points and 28 penalty minutes and leads the team in hits with 66.

To take Hamonic’s place on the roster, the Islanders called up Ryan Pulock, the 15th overall selection in the 2013 draft.

Longtime enforcer George Parros announced his retirement Friday after nine NHL seasons.

Parros, a 34-year-old right winger, played for five NHL teams -- Los Angeles, Colorado, Anaheim, Florida and Montreal -- during his career. He played in 474 regular-season games, scoring 18 goals and adding 18 assists.