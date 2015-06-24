FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Overtime to be 3-on-3 under proposed new rules
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
#Sports News
June 24, 2015 / 2:56 AM / 2 years ago

Overtime to be 3-on-3 under proposed new rules

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

David Poile in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Overtime play in the National Hockey League could become three on three from next season, the NHL said on Tuesday after a vote by their general managers.

The NHL’s Board of Governors will need to approve the vote on Wednesday before the change is made official. Under the proposed rule, overtime would still remain five minutes and a shootout would still take place if neither team scored.

Reducing the number of players to three per team is expected to decrease the number of games decided by shootouts.

Last season 170 games were decided by a shootout, which was introduced in the 2005-06 season.

“We felt almost unanimous that we would like to have more games ended in overtime versus the shootout,” Nashville Predators general manager David Poile told reporters.

“This could be very exciting. It’s another tweak to the game that could be very fan friendly.” The NHL Board are also to review a recommendation to allow coaches to challenge goalie interference calls and offside goals.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

