Buffalo's Miller, Ott move to the Blues
March 1, 2014

Buffalo's Miller, Ott move to the Blues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 26, 2014; Buffalo, NY, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Milan Lucic (17) and Buffalo Sabres center Steve Ott (9) battle for position during the third period at First Niagara Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The St. Louis Blues bolstered their playing stocks for their likely playoff run by acquiring Buffalo Sabres’ goaltender Ryan Miller and center Steve Ott on Friday.

Blues’ goaltender Jaroslav Halak, forwards Chris Stewart and William Carrier plus a 2015 first-round pick and a conditional draft pick went to the Sabres in return.

After being knocked out by Los Angeles during the playoffs in the last two seasons, the Blues (39-13-6) made the move to better their depth.

The 33-year-old Miller won the Vezina Trophy in 2010 as the NHL’s best goalie and is a two-time All-Star.

He boasts a career record of 284-186-56 along with a 2.60 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

The Blues also picked up veteran Ott who has 264 points (103 goals, 161 assists) in 673 career games.

The Sabres are the worst team in the NHL this season and fired general manager Darcy Regier in January. Friday’s trade is the first move by new GM Tim Murray.

Halak, 28, has a 139-81-26 record with a 2.38 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage in eight NHL seasons.

The 26-year-old Stewart, a first-round draft pick in 2006, has 228 points (115 goals, 113 assists) in 377 career games.

Carrier was selected 57th overall in 2013 by the Blues.

Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
