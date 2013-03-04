Sabres' Kaleta banned five games for illegal hit

Buffalo Sabres winger Patrick Kaleta (top) celebrates his game winning goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period of Game 1 of their NHL Eastern Conference quarter-final hockey game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in this file photo taken April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

(Reuters) - Buffalo Sabres forward Patrick Kaleta has been suspended five games for shoving New York Rangers forward Brad Richards from behind and into the boards, the National Hockey League said on Monday.

Kaleta received a major penalty for the hit during Sunday’s game that saw Richards hit his head and neck as he sprawled into the boards and to the ice in pain.

Richards, who has 13 points in 20 games for the Rangers this season, did not practice with the team on Monday but is expected to be fine.

Kaleta, who is considered a repeat offender, will also forfeit $76,219.25 in salary, the league said in a statement.