Sabres' Kane charged with harassment for bar incident

(The Sports Xchange) - Buffalo Sabres forward Evander Kane surrendered to police on Friday and was charged with criminal trespass and harassment in connection with a June incident at a Buffalo bar.

Kane, 24, was charged with four counts on non-criminal harassment and one count of misdemeanor trespass in relation to the June 24 incident at Bottoms Up.

Police said two women accuse Kane of trying to push them into his car during two separate incidents around 3 a.m.

Kane allegedly put his hands on three women and a male bouncer at the club. He grabbed the throat of one woman while trying to push her into his car.

This is the second time Kane has been under investigation for an incident involving women. In December, he was accused of sexual assault and prosecutors decided in March that there wasn't enough evidence to proceed.