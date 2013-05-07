Sabres appoint Rolston as head coach after interim stint

Buffalo Sabres interim head coach Ron Rolston (top) reacts to a penalty during the second period of their NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens in Buffalo, New York April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Doug Benz

(Reuters) - Ron Rolston was appointed head coach of the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, having filled the role on an interim basis after long-time coach Lindy Ruff was fired in February.

Previously in charge of Buffalo’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Rochester Americans, Rolston becomes the 16th head coach for the Sabres after guiding the team to a 15-11-5 record in 31 games since replacing Ruff.

The 46-year-old also spent seven seasons as head coach with USA Hockey’s national team development program and led the U.S. under-18 team to gold medals at the International Ice Hockey Federation world championships in 2005, 2009 and 2011.

Buffalo finished fourth-last in the Eastern Conference with a 21-21-6 record, missing the playoffs for the second straight year and fourth time in six seasons.