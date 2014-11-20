Rangers-Sabres game postponed due to Buffalo snow

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Friday’s National Hockey League game between the Buffalo Sabres and the visiting New York Rangers has been postponed due to heavy snow in the Buffalo area, the league said on Thursday.

A makeup date has yet to be set.

The NHL announcement came as the National Football League was considering contingency plans for Sunday’s scheduled game in Buffalo between the Bills and New York Jets.

“Public safety is the first priority,” NFL spokesman Greg Aiello told Reuters in an e-mail. “We have been in discussions regarding potential alternatives.”

Snowbound residents of western New York, who had been socked by five feet of snow in some areas earlier this week, awoke to another foot of accumulation on Thursday with the possibility of a further 30 inches (76 cm) expected, meteorologists said.

At least eight deaths have been blamed on the wintry blast.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said holding the Bills game would be impractical because many roads were either cut off or dangerous to drive.

“If you ask me today, right now, my two cents is it’s impractical to have the game because it jeopardizes public safety,” he said at a news conference.

Hoping to clear the snow-filled stadium for the game, the Bills have offered $10 an hour plus game tickets to people willing to shovel.

The NFL team said 220,000 tons of snow needed to be removed.