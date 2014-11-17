Finn Selanne hangs up his skates at age 44

April 13, 2014; Anaheim, CA, USA; Anaheim Ducks right wing Teemu Selanne (8) during a stoppage in play against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Ten-times NHL All-Star Teemu Selanne, who played 1,451 games and won the Stanley Cup in 2007 with the Anaheim Ducks, has retired from the game at the age of 44.

Nicknamed “the Finnish Flash”, Selanne was named MVP at this year’s Sochi Olympics where he led Finland to a bronze medal.

“The career is over for sure,” Selanne told Finnish TV station MTV on Monday.

“I have distanced myself from ice hockey. I’ve been to some NHL games (and) I have followed my sons’ games. It feels good to be living without a timetable.”

After a successful career with Jokerit in Finland, the speedy right winger crossed the Atlantic to join the Winnipeg Jets in 1992.

By the time he played his last NHL game, a playoff defeat by the Los Angeles Kings in May this year, he had notched 684 goals and made 773 assists in the league.

He made 96 appearances for his country but never won a gold medal, settling for one Olympic silver and two bronzes and a silver and a bronze at the world championships.