Senators captain Alfredsson to return for 17th season

(Reuters) - Ottawa Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson has decided to return for a 17th National Hockey League (NHL) season after spending months pondering whether he was up for the grind of another campaign, the team said on Tuesday.
The 39-year-old Swede, a six-time All-Star who has spent his entire NHL career with the Senators, had said in April he needed time to determine his hockey future following his team’s first-round, seven-game playoff loss to the New York Rangers.
“I‘m excited to get ready for another season,” Alfredsson, who won a gold medal with Sweden at the 2006 Turin Games, said in a statement.
“I’ve been training for about a month and a half, and my body feels a lot further ahead of where it was last year at this point. I expect to come into camp stronger and fitter than I did last year.”
Alfredsson, taken by Ottawa in the sixth round of the 1994 NHL Entry Draft, was the NHL’s top rookie for the 1995-96 season and is the team’s all-time leader in games played (1,131), goals (416), assists (666) and points (1,082).
He had 27 goals and 32 assists last season for a Senators team that earned the final Eastern Conference playoff berth before going on to lose to the top-seeded Rangers.
“Daniel’s contributions to the hockey team cannot be understated,” said Senators General Manager Bryan Murray.
“He is a leader and a mentor to many of our young players. Daniel is also a great hockey player and we expect him to continue to be one of our best players as we look to improve on last year’s accomplishments.”
Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; editing by Steve Ginsburg