Ottawa Senators hire Boucher as head coach

Former Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Guy Boucher reacts at the end of the second period of NHL hockey action in Montreal, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

(Reuters) - The Ottawa Senators have hired Guy Boucher to replace Dave Cameron as head coach, the team said on Sunday.

Boucher, who was fired by the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2012-13 campaign and spent parts of the last three seasons coaching in Switzerland, had signed a three-year contract, the Senators said.

The announcement comes a day after Bruce Boudreau agreed to take over at the Minnesota Wild. Boudreau had also interviewed with the Senators, according to Canadian media.

“We wanted a great coach and this process yielded our top pick,” Senators owner Eugene Melnyk said in a statement.

“Following a detailed evaluation of all coaching candidates, there was overwhelming consensus that Guy was our top candidate.”

The Senators missed the playoffs for the second time in three years this past campaign.