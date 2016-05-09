FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ottawa Senators hire Boucher as head coach
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 9, 2016 / 2:31 AM / a year ago

Ottawa Senators hire Boucher as head coach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Guy Boucher reacts at the end of the second period of NHL hockey action in Montreal, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

(Reuters) - The Ottawa Senators have hired Guy Boucher to replace Dave Cameron as head coach, the team said on Sunday.

Boucher, who was fired by the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2012-13 campaign and spent parts of the last three seasons coaching in Switzerland, had signed a three-year contract, the Senators said.

The announcement comes a day after Bruce Boudreau agreed to take over at the Minnesota Wild. Boudreau had also interviewed with the Senators, according to Canadian media.

“We wanted a great coach and this process yielded our top pick,” Senators owner Eugene Melnyk said in a statement.

“Following a detailed evaluation of all coaching candidates, there was overwhelming consensus that Guy was our top candidate.”

The Senators missed the playoffs for the second time in three years this past campaign.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.