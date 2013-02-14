Senators' Karlsson out for season with Achilles injury

Ottawa Senators' Erik Karlsson (R) celebrates his goal with teammate Milan Michalek during the second period of their NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Ottawa February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable

(Reuters) - Ottawa Senators All-Star defenseman Erik Karlsson will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a lacerated Achilles tendon, the National Hockey League (NHL) team said on Thursday.

“Erik had surgery this morning to repair a 70 percent cut in his Achilles. Recovery is three-to-four months,” said Senators general manager Bryan Murray in a statement on the team’s website.

Awarded the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman last season, Karlsson sustained the injury during a 4-2 away loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday, when he was pinned against the boards late in the second period by Matt Cooke, who stepped down on the back of the young Swede’s leg.

The smooth skating blueliner leads all NHL defensemen with six goals and was considered a leading contender for another Norris Trophy.

Cooke, a scrappy player who has been suspended several times for hits and injuring players, will not receive any supplemental discipline for the play that was ruled an accident.