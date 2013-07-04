Senators reward MacLean with three-year extension

Ottawa Senators' head coach Paul MacLean celebrates after defeating the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of their NHL Eastern Conference quarterfinal hockey playoff series in Montreal May 9, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

(Reuters) - Paul MacLean of the Ottawa Senators, the National Hockey League’s coach of year, was rewarded with a three-year contract extension, the team said on Thursday.

MacLean led the Senators to the playoffs in each of his two seasons with the club posting a record of 66-48-16 and was also a finalist for the Jack Adams coach of the year award in his first year with Ottawa.

“In two years, Paul has made a significant impact on the entire franchise, both on and off the ice,” Senators general manager Bryan Murray said in a statement.

“We feel that under Paul’s direction we have been able to develop into a team that is competitive each and every night and we are confident that he is the person we want behind the bench to lead us to our goal of being a championship level team.”

Before taking the job with the Senators, MacLean was an assistant under Mike Babcock with the Detroit Red Wings for six years and the Anaheim Ducks for two seasons.

This season, despite a long list of injuries to key players, MacLean guided the Senators to a 25-17-6 record and into the second round of the playoffs after upsetting the second-seeded Montreal Canadiens.

“Paul represents what we want to become as both a hockey club and as a franchise,” said Senators owner Eugene Melnyk. “He came to us with a history of winning and has instilled that same winning mindset with our players and our coaching staff.”