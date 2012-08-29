Senators sign forward Turris to five-year extension

(Reuters) - Canadian forward Kyle Turris has signed a five-year contract extension with the Ottawa Senators, the National Hockey League team said on Wednesday.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but media reports said the 23-year-old’s contract is worth $17.5 million.
Turris, a first-round draft pick by the Phoenix Coyotes in 2007, was acquired by the Senators in a December 2011 trade and went on to registers a career-high 12 goals, 17 assists and 29 points for Ottawa last season.
Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue