FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senators sign forward Turris to five-year extension
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 29, 2012 / 7:30 PM / in 5 years

Senators sign forward Turris to five-year extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ottawa Senators' Kyle Turris celebrates after scoring against the New York Rangers in overtime during Game 4 of the NHL Eastern Conference quarterfinal playoff hockey game in Ottawa April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Blair Gable

(Reuters) - Canadian forward Kyle Turris has signed a five-year contract extension with the Ottawa Senators, the National Hockey League team said on Wednesday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but media reports said the 23-year-old’s contract is worth $17.5 million.

Turris, a first-round draft pick by the Phoenix Coyotes in 2007, was acquired by the Senators in a December 2011 trade and went on to registers a career-high 12 goals, 17 assists and 29 points for Ottawa last season.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.