Sharks fined $100,000 for comments on Torres suspension

Phoenix Coyotes winger Raffi Torres walks from the NHL offices after meeting with officials in New York April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

(Reuters) - The San Jose Sharks were fined $100,000 for public comments made by general manager Doug Wilson over the suspension of forward Raffi Torres, the National Hockey League said on Saturday.

Torres was suspended for the remainder of the Western Conference semi-final series against the Los Angeles Kings for his hit against Jarret Stoll in Game One of the best-of-seven series.

It is the fourth career suspension for Torres, who is considered a repeat offender.

Wilson later issued a statement saying the team disagreed with the suspension.

The NHL said in its statement on Saturday that the fine was issued for violation of league rules that prohibit formal team statements to the media during the 48-hour period following a disciplinary decision.

The rule calls for an automatic fine of $25,000. The Sharks were fined an additional $75,000 under Article 6 of the League’s Constitution due to the inappropriate nature of the comments.

The Kings lead the series 2-0 with Game Three scheduled for later on Saturday.