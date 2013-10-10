FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sharks' Stuart suspended for hit on Nash
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
Breakingviews
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 10, 2013 / 4:14 AM / 4 years ago

Sharks' Stuart suspended for hit on Nash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - San Jose Sharks defenseman Brad Stuart has been suspended for three games without pay for an illegal check to the head of New York Rangers forward Rick Nash, the NHL said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred during the Sharks’ 9-2 rout of the Rangers on Tuesday when Stuart was initially assessed a minor penalty.

Nash, who has a history of concussions, said he felt the effects of the blow.

“I have a headache,” Nash told reporters. “It got worse. I‘m concerned the way it feels.”

The game was Stuart’s season debut after he missed the opening two games with a lower-body injury.

He will be eligible to play again on October 17 when the Sharks visit the Dallas Stars.

Writing by Jahmal Corner; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.