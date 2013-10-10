Sharks' Stuart suspended for hit on Nash

(Reuters) - San Jose Sharks defenseman Brad Stuart has been suspended for three games without pay for an illegal check to the head of New York Rangers forward Rick Nash, the NHL said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred during the Sharks’ 9-2 rout of the Rangers on Tuesday when Stuart was initially assessed a minor penalty.

Nash, who has a history of concussions, said he felt the effects of the blow.

“I have a headache,” Nash told reporters. “It got worse. I‘m concerned the way it feels.”

The game was Stuart’s season debut after he missed the opening two games with a lower-body injury.

He will be eligible to play again on October 17 when the Sharks visit the Dallas Stars.