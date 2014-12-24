San Jose enforcer Scott suspended four games for hit

(Reuters) - San Jose Sharks forward John Scott has been suspended four games for an illegal hit to the head on Anaheim Ducks Tim Jackman, the National Hockey League said on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Canadian struck Jackman midway through the second period of Monday’s 3-2 overtime win leaving the Ducks forward sprawled unconscious on the ice.

Scott, a repeat offender has long history of run ins with NHL disciplinarians.

He missed two games for leaving the bench to start an altercation earlier this season and last season was suspended for seven games for an illegal check to the head on Boston Bruins Loui Eriksson.