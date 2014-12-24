FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Jose enforcer Scott suspended four games for hit
December 24, 2014 / 10:05 PM / 3 years ago

San Jose enforcer Scott suspended four games for hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - San Jose Sharks forward John Scott has been suspended four games for an illegal hit to the head on Anaheim Ducks Tim Jackman, the National Hockey League said on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Canadian struck Jackman midway through the second period of Monday’s 3-2 overtime win leaving the Ducks forward sprawled unconscious on the ice.

Scott, a repeat offender has long history of run ins with NHL disciplinarians.

He missed two games for leaving the bench to start an altercation earlier this season and last season was suspended for seven games for an illegal check to the head on Boston Bruins Loui Eriksson.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina. Editing by Steve Keating.

