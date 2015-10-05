Sharks forward Torres banned half a season for hit to head

September 29, 2015; San Jose, CA, USA; San Jose Sharks left wing Raffi Torres (13) fights for the puck defended by Vancouver Canucks right wing Adam Cracknell (24) during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - San Jose Sharks forward Raffi Torres has been suspended for half of the upcoming 2015-16 National Hockey League season for an illegal hit to the head of an opponent, the NHL said on Monday.

Torres, no stranger to lengthy league-sanctioned discipline, delivered a late hit that made the head of Anaheim Ducks Swedish forward Jakob Silfverberg the main point of contact.

Silfverberg left the game for precautionary reasons but did not suffer an injury on the play.

Torres is not considered a repeat offender under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement but has been warned, fined or suspended on nine previous occasions, the majority of which have involved a hit to an opponent’s head.

The 33-year-old Canadian missed all of last season due to a knee injury.

San Jose open their 82-game regular season on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Kings.