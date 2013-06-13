Desperate Blackhawks send Game One into overtime

Boston Bruins' Milan Lucic (R) is congratulated by teammates Zdeno Chara (L) and Dennis Seidenberg after scoring on the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period in Game 1 of their NHL Stanley Cup Finals hockey game in Chicago, Illinois, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Dave Bolland and Johnny Oduya scored third period goals as the Chicago Blackhawks rallied to tie the Boston Bruins 3-3 and send Game One of the Stanley Cup Final into overtime on Wednesday.

Leading 2-1 on two Milan Lucic goals, Boston struck first again in the third on a Patrice Bergeron powerplay to restore a two-goal cushion.

But the desperate Blackhawks refused to fold, Bolland cut Boston’s advantage to one before Johnny Oduya’s blast ricocheted from the skate of Bruins defenseman Andrew Ference past Tuukka Rask to level the game at 3-3.

Rookie Brandon Saad scored Chicago’s other goal, his first of the playoffs, early in the second period.