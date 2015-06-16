Profile of Chicago Blackhawks

(Reuters) - Profile of the Chicago Blackhawks, who won the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup on Monday.

* Founded in 1926, the Blackhawks are one of the “Original Six” teams that made up the league before the first expansion in 1967. The others were the Boston Bruins, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs.

* The Blackhawks currently play in the Central division of the Western Conference.

* They have won 15 divisional titles and four conference championships (1992, 2010 and 2013, 2015).

* Chicago have won the Stanley Cup six times (1934, 1938, 1961, 2010, 2013 and 2015).

* After winning the championship in 1961, the Blackhawks lost five Stanley Cup finals (1962, 1965, 1971, 1973 and 1992) until their triumph in 2010.

* The Blackhawks (48-28-6) finished third in the Central this season and were ranked fourth overall in the Western Conference.

* Road to the Stanley Cup: Beat Nashville in six games (4-2) in the first round of the playoffs; Breezed by Minnesota (4-0) in the conference semi-finals; Beat Anaheim (4-3) in the West final; Beat Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2) in the Stanley Cup Final.

* The Blackhawks’ head coach is 56-year-old Canadian Joel Quenneville, a former NHL defenseman who joined the team in 2008 after coaching St. Louis and Colorado.

* The captain is Canadian center Jonathan Toews. He has been selected to the NHL All-Star Game four times. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs. He has also won two Olympic gold medals and one world championship gold medal.