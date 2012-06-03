Game-winning goal is icing on the cake for Carter

NEWARK, New Jersey (Reuters) - Jeff Carter has scored 202 career goals but none bigger than his game-winner in sudden-death overtime that gave the Los Angeles Kings a 2-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday and a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Finals.

“I think this is by far the biggest, my first playoff overtime goal,” Carter told reporters. “It’s a huge one. It’s a big one for the team. Gets us a two-game lead here. Gets us where we wanted to be coming in here.”

Carter took control of the puck in the New Jersey zone, swung into the slot and fired a shot past Martin Brodeur on the stick side at 13:42 of overtime to set off a celebration among the Kings, who notched their 10th straight playoff road victory in improving to 14-2 this postseason.

The 27-year-old center has paid huge dividends for the Kings after coming to Los Angeles in a mid-season trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Registering the game-winner was a crowning achievement for Carter, who spent his first six NHL seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers before leaving to join Columbus.

“Yeah, it’s a pretty special moment,” he said. “Obviously, anytime you get a chance to play in the final, it’s exciting. But scoring an overtime goal, Game Two, puts you up 2-0, it’s pretty special.”

Carter said he was helped out by Dustin Penner, positioned in front of Brodeur.

“I just tried to turn and get it to the net,” said Carter, adding that overtime games were usually decided by “a cheesy goal” but the smooth assist made this one an exception.

“Penns did a great job of getting right in front of Marty (Brodeur) there. To be honest, I don’t even know if he saw around Penns, or if he saw the shot.”