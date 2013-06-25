Factbox: Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks

(Reuters) - The Chicago Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup championship on Monday by beating the Boston Bruins in the National Hockey League’s (NHL) best-of-seven championship final.

* Founded in 1926, the Blackhawks are one of the “Original Six” teams that made up the league before the first expansion in 1967. The others were the Boston Bruins, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs.

* The Blackhawks currently play in the Central division of the Western Conference.

* They have won 15 divisional titles and three conference championships (1992, 2010 and 2013).

* Chicago have won the Stanley Cup five times (1934, 1938, 1961, 2010 and 2013).

* After winning the championship in 1961, the Blackhawks lost five Stanley Cup Finals (1962, 1965, 1971, 1973 and 1992) until their triumph in 2010.

* The Blackhawks (36-7-5) won the Central this season and were ranked first overall in the Western Conference. The also won the Presidents’ Trophy for scoring the most points in the NHL.

* After cruising by the Minnesota Wild 4-1 in the first round of the playoffs, Chicago faced elimination in the conference semi-finals before winning three straight over Detroit to prevail in overtime of the decisive seventh game. In the conference final, they beat the defending Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings with a double overtime win in Game Five.

* The Blackhawks’ head coach is 54-year-old Canadian Joel Quenneville, a former NHL defenseman who joined the team in 2008 after coaching St. Louis and Colorado.

* The captain is Canadian center Jonathan Toews. He has been selected to the NHL All Star Game twice. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs when the Blackhawks won their last title. He has also won Olympic gold and world championship gold medals.