Devils hoping for better luck after losing in OT again

NEWARK, New Jersey (Reuters) - The New Jersey Devils were putting on a brave face after their heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Kings in Game Two of the Stanley Cup finals on Saturday.

Beaten 2-1 in overtime for the second time in the best-of-seven series, the odds are now heavily stacked against the Devils winning the National Hockey League championship.

Only two teams, Toronto in 1942 and Montreal in 1966, have come back and won the Stanley Cup after losing the first two games at home but the Devils were keeping the faith.

“It’s going to be hard but we’re not going to quit,” said New Jersey captain Zach Parise.

“This is not a case of us getting bad breaks. We had our chances. We have to regroup.”

The Devils had good reason to curse their bad luck after losing game they mostly dominated.

After giving up an early goal to Drew Doughty against the run of play, they outplayed the Kings during regulation, finishing with 31 shots on goal to LA’s 21.

The Devils, who recovered to win their three previous playoff rounds after losing the first game each time, were rewarded with an equalizing goal from Ryan Carter in the third period.

They almost snatched it at the death when Ilya Kovalchuk hit the crossbar before the Kings regained their composure in overtime and won when Jeff Carter scored.

“With a bit of luck we could have been 2-0 up but we’re not and that makes it a little bit harder,” said Devils’ goalie Martin Brodeur, who made 32 saves in the game.

“I thought we pushed really hard today and we played much better than in game one but it was the same result.”

Brodeur, a member of the Devils team that won the Stanley Cup in 1995, 2000 and 2003, said the Kings were far and way the best team his side had faced in the playoffs, but not unbeatable.

“We’re playing a really good hockey team but we created plenty of chances,” he said.

”It’s disappointing that we can’t come through and score the big goal that got us here.

“But we’re still alive and we’re still in a good position. It takes four games to take us out.”