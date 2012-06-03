Different approach produces same result for Devils

NEWARK, New Jersey (Reuters) - New Jersey Devils coach Peter DeBoer knew he had to do something different.

His team had lost the first game of the best-of-seven Stanley Cup finals against the Los Angeles Kings in overtime and were 1-0 down at the end of the second period in Game Two on Saturday.

It hardly mattered that the Devils had dominated most of the contest, DeBoer still felt compelled to roll the dice.

So he started to fiddle with his lineups, changing his first three lines, but keeping the fourth the same.

“We decided at the end of two periods to shuffle some lines. It wasn’t necessarily to put those three together. That was part of it,” he told reporters.

”We mixed up and got (Patrick) Elias, (Dainius) Zubrus and (Adam) Henrique together. I like how they played.

”It was just a shot in the arm to try to find a goal. We haven’t scored enough, obviously.

Ryan Carter scored for the Devils early in the third period and suddenly the game took on a different complexion.

The only problem for the New Jersey faithful was that the only thing that stayed the same was the final scoreline, the Kings winning 2-1 in overtime.

“We worked hard and we did a lot of good things; we’re just having a hard time scoring,” Devils captain Zach Parise said.

“Again, same as the first game, that’s the difference. But we can’t do anything about it now. We’ll go there and try to get a couple back.”

With the Devils needing to win either of the next two games in California to at least get back on home ice, DeBoer has several other options at his disposal for the rest of the series.

Defenseman Henrik Tallinder, who has been sidelined since mid-January with a blood clot in his left leg, and Jacob Josefson could make surprise returns after being cleared to join the team on the flight to Los Angeles.

“Every time we play, the next day we discuss our lineup for the next night. Those guys’ names are always discussed.”