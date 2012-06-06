Devils shuffle lineup in bid to revive Stanley Cup bid

New Jersey Devils Petr Sykora shoots the puck during a team practice before Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the New Jersey Devils and the Los Angeles Kings in El Segundo, California June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The New Jersey Devils have inserted Petr Sykora into the lineup for Wednesday’s Game Four of the Stanley Cup final in a bid to spark their sputtering offence with the team facing elimination.

Trailing the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 in the best-of-seven series, Devils coach Peter DeBoer also said defenseman Henrik Tallinder will get his first action since January as the Devils try to avoid a sweep.

The Devils have scored just two goals against the Kings in three games and also need to improve a punchless powerplay that has failed to convert any of 12 man-advantage situations.

”We’ve got to score, we’ve got to try to grab some momentum,“ DeBoer told reporters. ”We haven’t had the lead in a game. We have to try to find a way to grab some momentum here early.

“There’s no secret formula to it. We’ve got to get shots, traffic.”

Sykora, who had 21 goals and 44 points in 82 games during the 2011-12 regular season, has not played since Game Three of the Eastern Conference final against the New York Rangers.

Tallinder, who averaged over 21 minutes per game during 39 regular season contests for the Devils, has been out since mid-January with a blood clot in his left leg.

”The reality is Tallinder was a top-two defenseman for us, was all year,“ said DeBoer. ”He’s been out for a long time.

“This is the first time in the last four or five days where we felt in practice that he was up to game speed and a legitimate option.”