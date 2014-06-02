Factbox: Profile of Los Angeles Kings

(Reuters) - Profile of the Los Angeles Kings, who will play the New York Rangers in the 2014 Stanley Cup Finals after winning the National Hockey League’s (NHL) Western Conference title.

* The Kings were founded in 1967 as part of the NHL’s first major expansion that added six new franchises and doubled the size of the league. The other new franchises were the California Seals, Minnesota North Stars, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues.

* Currently play in the Pacific Division of the 14-team Western Conference and have made the playoffs 28 times.

* Won their first and only divisional title in 1991 after luring Wayne Gretzky to California. Two years later, they won their first conference championship but lost to the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup final.

* They won a second Western Conference championship in 2012 after sneaking into the playoffs as the eighth ranked team. They went on to beat the New Jersey Devils to win the Stanley Cup for the first time.

* They played their home games at the Forum between 1967 and 1999 before moving to the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. They currently share the Staples Center with the LA Lakers and LA Clippers National Basketball Association teams.

* During the 2013-14 regular season, the Kings (46-28-8) finished third in their division to qualify automatically for the playoffs.

* In the first round of the playoffs, the Kings came back from 3-0 down to beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3, becoming just the fourth team in NHL history to win a best of seven series after losing the first three games.

* In the second round, they rallied from 3-2 behind to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3.

* In the Western Conference final, they beat the Chicago Blackhawks in overtime in Game Seven to win the title, becoming the first team to reach the Stanley Cup final after three success Game Sevens.

* The Kings’ head coach is Canadian Darryl Sutter, a former NHL forward with the Chicago Blackhawks. As a coach, he has been in charge of Chicago, San Jose and the Calgary Flames. He took the Flames to the Stanley Cup in 2004, losing to Tampa Bay. He won the Stanley Cup in 2012 in his first season with the Kings.

* The captain is American right wing Dustin Brown, who has been with the Kings since he was selected by them in the 2003 draft. Brown represented the United States at the 2010 Winter Olympics, winning a silver, and captained the Kings team that won the Stanley Cup in 2012.

* Starting goalie Jonathan Quick also won a Stanley Cup with the Kings two years ago and was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the Most Valuable Player during the playoffs. He also won a silver medal for the U.S. at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.