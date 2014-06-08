Rangers and Kings tied at 4-4 after third period

Jun 7, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Lewis (22) battles for the puck with New York Rangers left wing Carl Hagelin (62) in the third period during game two of the 2014 Stanley Cup Final at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A wild Game Two in the Stanley Cup Finals between the Los Angeles Kings and the New York Rangers was forced into overtime after the teams finished tied at 4-4 at Staples Center on Saturday.

The Rangers jumped to a 2-0 lead in the opening period after defenseman Ryan McDonagh scored with a long-range wrist shot from the left side before center Mats Zuccarello tapped in a rebound following several defensive lapses by Los Angeles.

Taking advantage of their superior pace, New York increased their advantage to 4-2 heading into the third period after goals by right wing Martin St. Louis and center Derick Brassard offset scores for Los Angeles by Jarret Stoll and Willie Mitchell.

The Kings stunningly tied the score at 4-4 less than eight minutes into the third with close-range goals by left wing Dwight King and right wing Marian Gaborik but neither side was able to break the deadlock before regulation ended.

Seeking to win the Stanley Cup for a second time in three years, Los Angeles lead the best-of-seven championship series 1-0 after winning Wednesday’s Game One 3-2 in overtime.