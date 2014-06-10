FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kings lead Rangers 1-0 after first period in Game Three
June 10, 2014 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

Kings lead Rangers 1-0 after first period in Game Three

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jun 9, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Los Angeles Kings right wing Marian Gaborik (12) battles for the puck with New York Rangers left wing Benoit Pouliot (67) during the first period in game three of the 2014 Stanley Cup Final at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Los Angeles Kings scored in the last second of play to lead the New York Rangers 1-0 after the first period in Game Three of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday.

Jeff Carter rifled a wrist shot past New York goalie Henrik Lundqvist just before the period ended to give the visitors the lead at Madison Square Garden.

Neither team was able create many clear scoring chances in a frantic opening period although the Rangers almost scored through right wing Mats Zuccarello only to see his shot saved by Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick.

The Kings lead the series 2-0 after winning the first two games in California, both in overtime.

Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Larry Fine

