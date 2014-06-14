Kings lead Rangers 1-0 after first period in Game Five

Los Angeles Kings' Justin Williams (R) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers with teammates Dwight King (C) and Jarret Stoll during the first period in Game 5 of their NHL Stanley Cup Finals hockey series in Los Angeles, California, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Justin Williams scored to give the Los Angeles Kings a 1-0 lead over the New York Rangers after the first period of Game Five of the Stanley Cup Final on Friday.

The Kings, one win away from winning their second Stanley Cup in three years, scored six minutes after the opening faceoff when Williams backhanded a puck between the legs of Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist after a scramble near the New York net.

Dwight King and Jarret Stoll were credited with assists while Williams registered his ninth goal and 25th point of the National Hockey League playoffs.

The Kings, who missed a chance to clinch the title in New York on Wednesday, lead the best-of-seven series 3-1.