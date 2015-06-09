FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hedman's passes loom large for Lightning in Game Three win
June 9, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

Hedman's passes loom large for Lightning in Game Three win

Michael Hirtzer

2 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The Tampa Bay Lightning’s 3-2 Game Three win over the Chicago Blackhawks in the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday was defender Victor Hedman’s “coming-out party,” according to Lightning coach Jon Cooper.

The imposing Swede, who stands 6 feet, 6 inches (198 cm), extended his franchise-record playoffs points total for defenseman with his second straight multi-assist game.

None of those assists was bigger than a third period helper when Hedman carried the puck deep into Blackhawks territory before passing it to centerman Cedric Paquette who beat goalie Corey Crawford in what proved to be the game winner.

“(Cedric) did a good job of crashing the net and trying to put it in there. That was a big goal, obviously, for us,” Hedman said after the game in the locker room.

Hedman, 24, now has one goal and 13 assists during these playoffs, in addition to leading his team in ice time. Not afraid to throw around his big body, he added three hits and five blocked shots on Monday.

”Victor, he’s just blossomed the last couple years,“ said Cooper. ”I think just the way we play the game and our

structure is kind of tailor made for him. He’s got pretty much free rein with me. He’s got my trust.”

Hedman also assisted on the Lightning’s first goal, with a long stretch pass to set up Ryan Callahan, who slapped it past Crawford’s short side.

“Words can’t describe the force he’s been for us out there,” Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said of Hedman.

Tampa Bay’s second win in a row over Chicago puts them only two wins away from capturing the Stanley Cup ahead of Game 4 on Wednesday.

Editing by Steve Keating.

