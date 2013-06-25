FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Stanley Cup playoffs' MVP Patrick Kane
June 25, 2013

Factbox: Stanley Cup playoffs' MVP Patrick Kane

(Reuters) - Brief profile of Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the National Hockey League’s 2013 Stanley Cup playoffs.

* Born November 19, 1988

* An outstanding junior player, Kane was selected by Chicago as the first overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft.

* Was awarded the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2008 as the NHL’s top rookie.

* In 2010, he helped the United States win a silver medal at the Vancouver Winter Olympics.

* Later that year, he scored the championship-clinching goal in overtime against the Philadelphia Flyers when Chicago won the Stanley Cup for the first time in 49 years.

* During the 2013 playoffs, he led Chicago with 19 points in 23 games, including nine goals. His goal tally included two game-winning scores.

* A native of Buffalo, New York, Kane became the first Blackhawks player to score nine or more goals in three postseasons.

Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
