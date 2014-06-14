Factbox: Stanley Cup playoffs' MVP Justin Williams

Jun 13, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Kings right wing Justin Williams (14) talks during a press conference after the Los Angeles Kings defeated the New York Rangers in second overtime during game five of the 2014 Stanley Cup Final at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Brief profile of Los Angeles Kings right winger Justin Williams, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the National Hockey League’s 2014 Stanley Cup playoffs.

* Born in Ontario, Canada on October 4, 1981.

* Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round, 28th overall, in the 2000 NHL Draft.

* Williams spent four seasons with the Flyers but struggled with injuries and was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes.

* In 2006, he helped the Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup for the first and only time, scoring the last goal in the Game Seven decider against the Edmonton Oilers.

* In 2009, after struggling with more injuries, he was traded to the Kings.

* In 2012, he helped the Kings win their first Stanley Cup against the New Jersey Devils, scoring 15 points.

* In the 2014 Finals, he scored nine goals and 25 points. He scored the overtime winner in Game One then the first goal in Game Five, when the series was decided.

* Helped Team Canada win the 2004 World Championships in Prague and again in Moscow three years later.