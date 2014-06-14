FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Stanley Cup playoffs' MVP Justin Williams
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 14, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

Factbox: Stanley Cup playoffs' MVP Justin Williams

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jun 13, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Kings right wing Justin Williams (14) talks during a press conference after the Los Angeles Kings defeated the New York Rangers in second overtime during game five of the 2014 Stanley Cup Final at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Brief profile of Los Angeles Kings right winger Justin Williams, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the National Hockey League’s 2014 Stanley Cup playoffs.

- -

* Born in Ontario, Canada on October 4, 1981.

* Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round, 28th overall, in the 2000 NHL Draft.

* Williams spent four seasons with the Flyers but struggled with injuries and was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes.

* In 2006, he helped the Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup for the first and only time, scoring the last goal in the Game Seven decider against the Edmonton Oilers.

* In 2009, after struggling with more injuries, he was traded to the Kings.

* In 2012, he helped the Kings win their first Stanley Cup against the New Jersey Devils, scoring 15 points.

* In the 2014 Finals, he scored nine goals and 25 points. He scored the overtime winner in Game One then the first goal in Game Five, when the series was decided.

* Helped Team Canada win the 2004 World Championships in Prague and again in Moscow three years later.

Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.