Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Ben Bishop (30) reacts after giving up a goal to Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith (not pictured) in the second period in game six of the 2015 Stanley Cup Final at United Center on Jun 15, 2015. Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy on Monday as the most valuable player during the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup playoffs.

Keith, the first defenseman to win the award since 2007, capped a dominant playoff run with the championship-winning goal in helping Chicago capture their third Stanley Cup in six years with a 4-2 series win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.