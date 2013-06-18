Bruins lead Blackhawks 2-0 after second period

Boston Bruins' Shawn Thornton (22) and Kaspars Daugavins (16) collide with Chicago Blackhawks center Patrick Sharp (10) during the first period in Game 3 of their NHL Stanley Cup Finals hockey series in Boston, Massachusetts, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Winslow Townson

BOSTON (Reuters) - The Boston Bruins scored second period goals through Dan Paille and Patrice Bergeron to jump out to a 2-0 lead over the Chicago Blackhawks in Game Three of the Stanley Cup Final.

Paille, who had the overtime winner in Game Two, opened the scoring before Bergeron converted a powerplay chance, taking a cross-ice feed from Jaromir Jagr and hammering past Corey Crawford just as their two-man advantage was ending.

The powerplay goal was just the second of Final.

Chicago ran into more penalty problems as the period was ending when Dave Bolland was called for tripping, leaving the Bruins to open the final frame with the man advantage.

First Period

The Bruins had the better of the scoring chances in the opening period but could not score against a brilliant Crawford.

Boston narrowly outshot the Blackhawks 11-10 as Bruins’ goaltender Tuukka Rask was equally busy.

Key Blackhawks’ forward Marian Hossa was ruled out before the opening faceoff with an unspecified injury.

Tied with Patrick Sharp and Patrick Kane for the team lead in playoff scoring with 15 points, Hossa took part in the pre-game warmups but was not on the bench at the start of the game.

The series is locked at 1-1 after the first two games of the best-of-seven series were in Chicago.