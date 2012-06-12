FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Stanley Cup playoffs' MVP Jonathan Quick
#Sports News
June 12, 2012 / 3:22 AM / 5 years ago

Factbox: Stanley Cup playoffs' MVP Jonathan Quick

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brief profile of Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the National Hockey League’s 2012 Stanley Cup playoffs.

* Born January 21, 1986.

* Selected by Los Angeles in the third round, 72nd overall, in the 2005 NHL Draft.

* Quick is the second consecutive goaltender to win the award, following Boston’s Tim Thomas last year.

* Quick played his first NHL game on December 6 2007 against the Buffalo Sabres in an 8-2 win and ranked third among the league’s rookie goaltenders the following season in wins, goals-against average, save percentage, shutouts, appearances and saves.

* In 2009-10, he set single-season records for the Kings with 39 wins and 72 appearances, ending that campaign ranked sixth among NHL goaltenders in wins.

* In 2010, he played for the United States at the Vancouver Winter Olympics, winning a silver medal.

* Quick was an inspiration for the Kings during the 2011-12 regular season, leading the league with a franchise-record 10 shutouts, posting the second-lowest goals-against average and a 35-21-13 record.

* Is a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, given to the NHL’s top goalie during the regular season, for his performance in the 2011-12 campaign.

* During the first three games of the 2012 Stanley Cup Finals, Quick yielded just two goals for a remarkable .950 save percentage.

* In the best-of-seven finals against the Devils, won 4-2 by the Kings, Quick allowed just seven goals.

Writing by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
