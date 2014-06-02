Factbox: Profile of New York Rangers

(Reuters) - Profile of the New York Rangers, who will play the Los Angeles Kings in the 2014 Stanley Cup Finals after winning the National Hockey League’s (NHL) Eastern Conference title.

* The Rangers were founded in 1926 and are one of the NHL’s “Original Six” teams, along with the Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens.

* Since 1968, they have played their home games at Madison Square Garden in midtown Manhattan, which they share with the New York Knicks of the National Basketball Association.

* Currently play in the Metropolitan Division of the 16-team Eastern Conference and have made the playoffs 56 times.

* This year marks the Rangers’ 11th appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals and their first for 20 years.

* They have won the title four times - in 1928, 1933, 1940 and 1994. Their last win, a seven-game thriller against the Vancouver Canucks, broke a 54-year title drought for the Rangers.

* During the 2013-14 regular season, the Rangers (45-31-6) finished second in their division to qualify automatically for the playoffs.

* In the first round of the playoffs, the Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers in the seventh and deciding game of the series.

* In the second round, the Rangers came back from 3-1 behind to win the last three games and upset the highly-fancied Pittsburgh Penguins in another seven-game series.

* In the Eastern Conference final, they beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2, sealing victory with a 1-0 win on home ice in Game Six.

* The Rangers’ head coach is Canadian Alain Vigneault, a former defenseman who played two seasons in the NHL with the St. Louis Blues. As a coach in the NHL, he has been in charge of the Montreal Canadiens and the Vancouver Canucks. He took the Canucks to the Stanley Cup in 2011, losing to the Boston Bruins in seven games. This is first season in charge of the Rangers after signing a five-year $10-million deal.

* The Rangers’ alternate captains are Brad Richards, Dan Girardi and Marc Staal. Richards won a Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2004, collecting the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the playoffs. Girardi and Staal are both playing in their first Stanley Cup Finals.

* Starting goalie Henrik Lundqvist won a gold medal for Sweden at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin and a silver medal at this year’s Olympics in Sochi. Nicknamed ‘King Henrik’, he won the Vezina Trophy in 2012 after being named the best goalie in the NHL that season.