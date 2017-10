Schedule of games for the Stanley Cup final

(Reuters) - Schedule for the National Hockey League’s best-of-seven Stanley Cup final between the Eastern Conference champion New Jersey Devils and Western Conference champion Los Angeles Kings.

All games start at 8 p.m. ET (0000 GMT)

Game 1, May 30 - Los Angeles at New Jersey

Game 2, June 2 - Los Angeles at New Jersey

Game 3, June 4 - New Jersey at Los Angeles

Game 4, June 6 - New Jersey at Los Angeles

Game 5, June 9 - Los Angeles at New Jersey (if needed)

Game 6, June 11 - New Jersey at Los Angeles (if needed)

Game 7, June 13 - Los Angeles at New Jersey (if needed)