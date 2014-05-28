Stanley Cup final to start June 4

May 26, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Patrick Sharp (10) and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Slava Voynov (26) reach for the puck in the third period in game four of the Western Conference Final of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Staples Center. The Kings defeated the Blackhawks 5-2 to take a 3-1 series lead. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - While the competing teams have yet to be determined, the best-of-seven Stanley Cup final will begin on June 4, the National Hockey League said on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Kings, who lead the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 in the best-of-seven Western Conference final, could be the first team to qualify for the championship series with a road win later on Wednesday.

The New York Rangers, who lead the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in the Eastern Conference final, could also secure a berth with a home win on Thursday.

If the Kings advance, they would have home ice advantage over the Rangers but not the Canadiens. If the defending Stanley Cup champion Blackhawks advance, they would have home ice against either the Rangers or Canadiens.

STANLEY CUP FINAL SCHEDULE

Game 1 - June 4

Game 2 - June 7

Game 3 - June 9

Game 4 - June 11

Game 5 * June 13

Game 6 * June 16

Game 7 * June 18

(* - if necessary)