Stanley Cup final to start June 4

(Reuters) - While the competing teams have yet to be determined, the best-of-seven Stanley Cup final will begin on June 4, the National Hockey League said on Wednesday.
The Los Angeles Kings, who lead the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 in the best-of-seven Western Conference final, could be the first team to qualify for the championship series with a road win later on Wednesday.
The New York Rangers, who lead the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in the Eastern Conference final, could also secure a berth with a home win on Thursday.
If the Kings advance, they would have home ice advantage over the Rangers but not the Canadiens. If the defending Stanley Cup champion Blackhawks advance, they would have home ice against either the Rangers or Canadiens.
Game 1 - June 4
Game 2 - June 7
Game 3 - June 9
Game 4 - June 11
Game 5 * June 13
Game 6 * June 16
Game 7 * June 18
(* - if necessary)
Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar