2014 Stanley Cup Finals schedule

(Reuters) - Schedule of games in the 2014 National Hockey League (NHL) Stanley Cup Finals.

Game One - Wednesday - New York Rangers at Los Angeles Kings (2400 GMT/8 PM ET)

Game Two - Saturday - New York Rangers at Los Angeles Kings (2300 GMT/7 PM ET)

Game Three - Monday June 9 - Los Angeles Kings at New York Rangers (2400 GMT/8 PM ET)

Game Four - Wednesday June 11 - Los Angeles Kings at New York Rangers (2400 GMT/8 PM ET)

Game Five* - Friday June 13 - New York Rangers at Los Angeles Kings (2400 GMT/8 PM ET)

Game Six* - Monday June 16 - Los Angeles Kings at New York Rangers (2400 GMT/8 PM ET)

Game Seven* - Wednesday June 18 - New York Rangers at Los Angeles Kings (2400 GMT/8 PM ET)

(* if required)