Shaw trades irritation for production in Blackhawks win

Chicago Blackhawks' Andrew Shaw (65) scores the game-winning goal past Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask during triple overtime in Game 1 of their NHL Stanley Cup Finals hockey game in Chicago, Illinois, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

(Reuters) - Andrew Shaw may be renowned for big hits but on Wednesday he made a name for himself with a big goal to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to a 4-3 triple-overtime triumph over the Boston Bruins in Game One of the Stanley Cup Finals.

”I think you could ask players on other teams and they’ll tell you that he’s not the type of guy that they like to play against,“ Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews told reporters. ”But that’s what we love about him.

”We love having a guy like that on our team. He’s not afraid... he drew a penalty, scored a huge goal, unbelievable goal, for anybody to score just going to the net.

”Doesn’t matter how it goes in.

“Big game by this guy. I don’t know if he had like nine, ten hits, whatever it was, but he kept going all night and didn’t stop.”

Chicago’s fifth round pick in the 2011 draft, Shaw has developed more of a reputation as a fearless agitator than a scorer in his first full season in the league.

He had just nine goals in 48 games this season but already has five tallies in the playoffs, mainly as the result of dirty work in front of the opposition net.

While Game One in the best-of-seven series may go down as a Stanley Cup classic, Shaw’s winner will not be remembered as fondly after it found the back of the net via a double-deflection.

Michal Rozsival took control at the blueline moved towards the center of the ice and fired a shot into a crowd in front of Tuukka Rask, the puck richocetting first off Dave Bolland then glancing off Shaw past the Boston netminder.

”I take it as a compliment,“ Shaw said when asked if his style could best be described as irritating. ”It’s how my game has developed through my career.

“It’s what’s got me here. I got to stick to it, just compete and work to the best of my abilities.”

After the game, Boston Bruins coach Claude Julien was asked if his team planned for the abrasive Shaw given his recent nose for the net.

”I don’t think we do our game planning around Mr Shaw,“ Julien said. ”Our game plan is against the Chicago Blackhawks.

”We know he’s an agitator. We know he’s good at embellishing, too, at times.

“We know all that stuff. We’ve done our research.”