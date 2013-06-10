Defenseman Gonchar signs two year deal with Dallas

Toronto Maple Leafs' Matthew Lombardi (R) keeps the puck from Ottawa Senators' Sergei Gonchar during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Ottawa February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Blair Gable

(Reuters) - The Dallas Stars have signed 39-year-old Russian defenseman Sergei Gonchar to a two-year, $5 million per season contract, the National Hockey League team said on Monday.

The four times All-Star spent the last three seasons with the Ottawa Senators and he ranks first in points (775) and assists (558) and second in games played (1,177) among active NHL defensemen.

“Sergei is a high-end offensive defenseman who can quarterback a power play and help generate offense from the blue line,” Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill said in a statement.

“Sergei has had an impressive NHL career and has been a big contributor to Ottawa’s offense over the last three seasons. We are excited to see him continue his career here in Dallas the next two years.”

Originally selected in the first round (14th overall) in the 1992 NHL Draft by Washington, Gonchar has also skated for Boston and Pittsburgh over the course of his 18 seasons in the NHL and won a Stanley Cup in 2009 with the Penguins.

Gonchar was part of the Russia team that won silver medal at the 1998 Winter Olympic Games in Nagano and a bronze medal four years later in Salt Lake City.