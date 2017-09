Apr 11, 2014; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Trevor Daley (6) and left wing Ryan Garbutt (16) and defenseman Alex Goligoski (33) and Dallas Stars right wing Erik Cole (72) celebrate Goligoskis goal against St. Louis Blues goalie Ryan Miller (not pictured) during the third period at the American Airlines Center. The Stars shut out the Blues 3-0 and clinched the final playoff spot in the western conference. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Dallas Stars clinched their first National Hockey League playoff berth in six years on Friday, a 3-0 win over the St. Louis Blues sealing a wild-card spot.

The result eliminated the Phoenix Coyotes from postseason contention and the 16 playoff-bound teams are now set.

The Stars (40-40-11) enter the Stanley Cup playoffs as the second wild-card team in the Western Conference.