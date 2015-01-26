Tavares scores four as Team Toews win All-Star Game

Jan 25, 2015; Columbus, OH, USA; Team Toews center John Tavares (91) of the New York Islanders controls the puck against Team Foligno forward Nick Foligno (71) of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third period in the 2015 NHL All Star Game at Nationwide Arena. Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - John Tavares tied an NHL All-Star Game record with four goals and Team Toews set a scoring mark of their own in a 17-12triumph over Team Foligno on Sunday.

Captains Jonathan Toews and Nick Foligno selected their sides on Friday and neither team disappointed in the highest scoring NHL All-Star Game ever.

The 29-goal total at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, topped the previous mark of 26 set in 2001.

Tavares, the 24-year-old New York Islanders standout, stole the headlines but it was hometown favorite Ryan Johansen of the Columbus Blue Jackets who took MVP honors through a fan vote on Twitter.

”It’s pretty cool,“ Tavares told reporters of his milestone performance. ”It’s something you don’t really think about going into a game like this.

“It’s pretty special, and certainly one (game) I won’t forget.”

Jan 25, 2015; Columbus, OH, USA; Team Toews center John Tavares (91) of the New York Islanders scores against Team Foligno goaltender Carey Price (31) of the Montreal Canadiens in the 2015 NHL All Star Game at Nationwide Arena. Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

Johansen finished with two goals in a losing effort for Team Foligno.

Jakub Voracek added three goals for the winning team as he played for former coach Peter Laviolette.

The game maintained a brisk pace throughout and after the contest was tied at 6-6 in the second period, Team Toews pulled away with four straight goals and never allowed their opponents to close within three thereafter.

The free-scoring nature of the game ensured it was a bad night for the goaltenders, especially Team Foligno’s Marc Andre-Fleury, who stopped only nine of 16 shots in the second period.

“It was so long, probably the longest 20 minutes of my career,” Fleury said. “We are at this game to have fun, but at one time, it was frustrating.”

Boston’s Patrice Bergeron and Toews each had one goal and four assists as team mates, while Chicago’s Patrick Kane and Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos netted two goals apiece for Team Foligno.

The friendly showcase even featured a fake fight late in the second period when Alex Ovechkin and Foligno pretended to get into an exchange with Mark Giordano and Brent Seabrook, much to the delight of the crowd.