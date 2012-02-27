Stars shoot to comeback triumph over NHL-leading Canucks

Vancouver Canucks center Ryan Kesler (R) skates the puck against Dallas Stars defenseman Stephane Robidas during overtime in their NHL hockey game in Dallas, Texas February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

(Reuters) - The Dallas Stars climbed further into the Western Conference playoff picture with a dramatic 3-2 overtime win over the league-leading Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

The Stars erased a 2-0 deficit, tying the game up with a goal from Mike Ribeiro with 53 seconds left in regulation before stealing their fourth straight victory thanks to Loui Eriksson’s game-winner in overtime.

The win moved Dallas (33-26-4) into sole possession of eighth place, the final playoff spot in the conference.

“We know we need the points now and it was a big two points for us,” Eriksson told reporters. “For sure, that gives us confidence that we can score late and win the game. We just stuck with it and got the two points.”

Vancouver (40-16-7) came into the game on the back of two straight wins, including a victory over Detroit to snap a NHL-record 23-game home winning streak Thursday.

Ryan Kesler and Mason Raymond gave the Canucks a 2-0 lead with scores in the second but Michael Ryder got Dallas on the scoreboard to spark their comeback.

“Well, we obviously made a couple mistakes there on the second and third goal,” said Canucks coach Alain Vigneault. “We had the game where we wanted it. We were going into the third with a one-goal lead and unfortunately we lost it.”

The Canucks had won the last six meetings with the Stars.

Kari Lehtonen made 24 saves for the Stars to keep pace with Vancouver’s Roberto Luongo who had 25.