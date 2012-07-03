Stars sign Jagr to $4.55 million contract

Pittsburgh Penguins' Pascal Dupuis (9) celebrates his goal behind Philadelphia Flyers' Jaromir Jagr (68) in the first period of their NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

(Reuters) - The Dallas Stars signed Jaromir Jagr to a one-year, $4.55 million contract, hoping the prolific scorer can boost a struggling team that has not made the playoffs since 2008, the National Hockey League (NHL) team said on Tuesday.

Jagr, a five-time NHL scoring champion who returned to the NHL in 2011 after three seasons in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League, was third on the Philadelphia Flyers with 54 points in 73 games last season.

“Jaromir Jagr is, without a doubt, one of the best players in the history of this league, and he demonstrated last season that he remains incredibly skilled, productive and valuable,” Dallas Stars General Manager Joe Nieuwendyk said in a statement.

“We see him fitting into our top two lines and contributing heavily to our offensive attack. We’re very excited about adding a player of Jaromir’s caliber to our club.”

The 40-year-old Czech Republic native is a former NHL most valuable player who helped the Pittsburgh Penguins win two Stanley Cups during his 11 years with the team.

He has scored 665 goals and totaled 1,653 points in 1,346 career NHL games, putting him eighth on the league’s all-time point list and first among active players.