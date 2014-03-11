Stricken Peverley resting comfortably after heart scare

Jan 23, 2014; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) and center Rich Peverley (17) and defenseman Brenden Dillon (4) celebrate Peverleys goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period at the American Airlines Center. The Stars defeated the Maple Leafs 7-1. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports - RTX17RZK

(Reuters) - Dallas Stars center Rich Peverley is resting comfortably and being monitored at a local hospital following his collapse during Monday’s NHL game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the team said on Tuesday.

“He is currently undergoing testing to discover what triggered the cardiac event last night,” Jim Nill, general manager of the National Hockey League team, said in a statement.

“The focus of all the testing and monitoring is being dedicated to finding the cause of the event and a long-term solution to rectify the problem.”

Nill said Peverley had been communicating with his team mates and friends at UT Southwestern’s St. Paul University Hospital in Dallas.

“He is extremely grateful for all of the prayers and support that he’s received from fans and friends alike,” said Nill.

Monday’s game at American Airlines Center was stopped when Peverley collapsed during the first period. Medical staff rushed to his aid when he suddenly slumped to the bench after completing a shift.

Peverley was carried from the bench into a hallway where doctors gave him oxygen and used a defibrillator, and he regained consciousness before being taken to the hospital.

The game was eventually postponed with no decision yet regarding its completion.

An eight-year veteran in the NHL, the 31-year-old Peverley won a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011 but was traded to the Stars last year.

The Canadian missed a handful of games to undergo treatment for an irregular heartbeat, including a game last week.

The Stars will hold a press conference on Wednesday along with the hospital’s doctors to give an update on the situation.