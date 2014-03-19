Stars' Peverley has heart surgery, hockey future unknown

Nov 5, 2013; Boston, MA, USA; Dallas Stars center Rich Peverley (17) scores a goal on Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) during the shootout at TD Banknorth Garden. The Dallas Stars won 3-2 in a shootout. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Dallas Stars center Rich Peverley had successful surgery on Tuesday to correct an abnormal heart rhythm but no decision has been made as to whether he will resume his National Hockey League career.

Peverley, who collapsed on the team bench during a game last week, is in “normal sinus rhythm” and was released from hospital earlier on Tuesday.

“He will be monitored closely and may require further treatment,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a statement. “There is no decision being made at this time on his ability to return to hockey participation.”

Peverley, who underwent a procedure to correct his irregular heartbeat last September, was already ruled out for the rest of the NHL season.

Last week’s game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas was stopped when Peverley, 31, collapsed during the first period. He was treated immediately by nearby personnel and regained consciousness before being taken to hospital.

The game was eventually postponed and has been rescheduled for April 9.