Five storylines for the 2015-16 NHL season

(Reuters) - Five storylines to track during the 2015-16 National Hockey League season which opens on Wednesday.

MCDAVID & EICHEL

The Edmonton Oilers selected Canadian Connor McDavid with the first pick in the 2015 NHL Draft while the Buffalo Sabres took American Jack Eichel second overall. Both are considered ‘can‘t-miss’ prospects and they will be scrutinized and publicized as they try to deliver on sky-high expectations and get their long-suffering teams back into the playoffs.

REVAMPED OVERTIME

In one of the NHL’s most dramatic rule changes, the league is replacing the five-minute, four-on-four overtime period with a three-on-three format in a bid to have fewer games decided by a shootout. The concept of a three-on-three format is that it will create more space on the ice and allow for more goals.

KANE CLOUD

Three-times Stanley Cup-winning Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane is one of the NHL’s best players and elite scorers but will draw plenty of attention for other reasons as he will be competing while the target of a sexual assault investigation. Kane has not been charged.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

The Maple Leafs have not won a Stanley Cup since 1967, the longest drought of any team, but will be under the microscope after an offseason unlike any other in recent memory. Toronto made the biggest splash of any team by bringing in head coach Mike Babcock on a lucrative eight-year, $50-million contract as well as adding a new general manager and dealing their best player as part of a ground-up rebuild.

CROSBY & CO.

Sidney Crosby, the face of the NHL and one of its best players, could become even more dangerous as the Pittsburgh Penguins acquired high-scoring winger Phil Kessel, whose speed and lethal release should complement his likely linemate’s skating and playmaking abilities.