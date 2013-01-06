NHL: Capitals' Johansson runs out of gas as lockout ends

Washington Capitals' Marcus Johansson (L) is knocked to the ice by a sliding New York Rangers' Anton Stralman in the second period during Game 1 of their NHL Eastern Conference semi-final playoff hockey game at Madison Square Garden in New York, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Washington Capitals center Marcus Johansson was hastily dropped off at a Swedish gas station as news of the end of the NHL Lockout broke on Sunday.

Johansson, who played for BIK Karlskoga during the lockout, was travelling to Monday’s game at Malmo in southern Sweden.

But as the news of the end of the lockout broke, the team bus pulled over at a gas station and Johansson’s short stint in the second tier of Swedish hockey ended abruptly, the Expressen newspaper reported.

Karlskoga assistant coach Tobias Thermell tweeted a picture of Johansson and his kit bags at the gas station, accompanied by the caption: “Now we’ve let MoJo go.”

“We saw that it was sorted out and we figured the most humane thing to do would be that he gets to focus completely on what’s happening there,” Thermell said.

“He could have gone to Malmo and maybe even played, we didn’t really know, but for his sake, this was best.”

Johansson has played 16 games for Karlskoga, contributing eight goals and 10 assists.